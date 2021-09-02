Epstein Becker Green poaches health-focused team from Bricker & Eckler

Signage outside of the law firm Epstein Becker & Green in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms The more than 300-attorney firm is bringing on 12 partners in Ohio

Bricker & Eckler's managing partner will now lead the healthcare team once again

(Reuters) - Epstein Becker Green has opened a new office in Columbus, Ohio, and has poached a 12-partner team focused on healthcare from Bricker & Eckler.

The team joining the more than 300-lawyer firm will be led by partners Jennifer Nelson Carney, Stephen Kleinman, and James Petrie.

They will be based in Epstein Becker's 16th national office, the first in Ohio, and will focus on healthcare, labor and employment, and litigation.

“Healthcare, labor and employment lawyers in a group that were aspiring to bring their talents on to a national platform was why we were attracted to the conversation,” said Mark Lutes, chair of the firm's board of directors.

Carney, former chair of Bricker & Eckler’s Health Care group and now a partner at Epstein Becker, said that the firm’s specialized health and life sciences focus drew the team to the firm.

She said that the veteran team is eager to partner with Epstein Becker's attorneys now that community hospitals, which used to make up a large portion of the team's practice, are becoming parts of sophisticated healthcare systems with complex needs.

“We were excited to expand our platform, beyond Ohio, and to tap into the great federal resources that Epstein Becker has,” said Carney.

In a Thursday memo, Jim Flynn, managing partner of Bricker & Eckler, which has seven offices in Ohio and about 130 attorneys, said that he wished the team well.

“Make no mistake, Bricker & Eckler remains strong and very well-equipped to provide our clients with excellent personal service and outstanding value,” wrote Flynn.

Flynn will take over as head of Bricker & Eckler’s healthcare practice, a position he held in the past, in addition to acting as the firm's managing partner, according to the memo.

