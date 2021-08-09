Ethics docs detail claims behind disbarment of D.C. defense pro Bernie Grimm

The Washington Monument stands in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - A prominent Washington, D.C., criminal defense lawyer was facing allegations that he mishandled client funds when he agreed earlier this year to voluntarily leave the bar, according to disciplinary records obtained by Reuters that reveal new details in the case.

Misconduct allegations against Bernard Grimm, a member of the D.C. bar since 1984, first became public in May when a regulatory panel that oversees bar regulations told an appeals court that he had agreed to disbarment. The D.C. Court of Appeals subsequently issued a disbarment order that is effective on Sept. 1.

The underlying claims were not detailed in those documents. But a court filing from the D.C. disciplinary counsel's office showed authorities were prepared to bring claims against Grimm including "failing to keep complete records, commingling and misappropriation" and "charging an unreasonable fee."

Lawyers in Washington who surrender their law license sign a confidential affidavit as part of the disciplinary process. There are generally a handful of such "consent" disbarment cases filed yearly, annual bar reports show.

"I submit this consent because I know that if disciplinary proceedings based on the allegations and findings of misconduct were brought, I could not successfully defend against them," Grimm wrote in an affidavit in May.

News of Grimm's disbarment was met with puzzlement in criminal defense circles, where Grimm, a Cozen O'Connor shareholder from 2007 to 2012, was widely recognized. Grimm appeared regularly on television and in news reports as a legal commentator. He had won praise over the years for his trial advocacy.

"I had planned to leave the practice of law two years ago, and down shift and sort of get into the twilight of my career and do something else," Grimm told Reuters on Monday. "I never had any experience with the disciplinary board before."

Grimm's lawyer, Gary Kohlman, former general counsel to the National Basketball Players Association, did not return messages seeking comment.

The head of the D.C. office of attorney discipline, Hamilton Fox III, declined to comment on Monday.

D.C. bar disciplinary officials agreed to let Grimm wind down his law practice and transfer clients to other attorneys until Sept. 1.

Grimm's affidavit said he acknowledged the material facts underlying the claim he violated the bar's "safekeeping property" rule were true. The rule broadly says lawyers must safeguard client funds, keeping them apart from other property.

Additional details of the ethics claims against Grimm were included in a previously unreported court filing in July from one of Grimm's former clients, Ashley Furst.

Furst pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case and was sentenced in 2019 to 27 months in prison. Her D.C. attorney ethics complaint against Grimm was made public when she asked the presiding federal judge to withdraw his representation of her.

Furst had hired Grimm in 2018, agreeing to pay $80,000 as a flat fee, with a deposit of $25,000, according to the terms of her retainer agreement. Grimm said in the contract his normal hourly rate was $750.

Furst's complaint focused in part on what she said was a failure to account for money sent to Grimm. She said she asked at times for a "detailed" accounting.

"The amount I invested in Mr. Grimm was more money than was deserved," she wrote. Furst's filing shows she initiated an arbitration action last year against Grimm over legal fees. She declined to comment about her claims against Grimm.

Grimm's affidavit said his agreement to be disbarred was "freely and voluntarily rendered." He added: "I am not being subjected to coercion or duress, and I am fully aware of the implications of consenting to disbarment."

