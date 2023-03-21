Ethics lawyer fired for tweets about Islam can seek damages















(Reuters) - A former Tennessee state legal ethics attorney who was fired in 2020 over social media posts about Islam has won a new chance to pursue employment-related damages, a U.S. appeals court said in an order on Monday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said in a ruling that Gerald Dean Morgan could seek back pay and other damages against his former supervisor, the chief disciplinary counsel of the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

The three-judge appeals court panel rejected chief disciplinary counsel Sandra Garrett's claim that she had "absolute" immunity under a shield protecting judicial employees. The panel upheld claims against the board, and reinstated Morgan's damages bid against Garrett.

"Extending judicial immunity in this case would extend its reach to areas previously denied — namely administrative acts like hiring and firing employees," Circuit Judge John Bush wrote for the unanimous panel, including Senior Judge Alice Batchelder and Circuit Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis.

Garrett terminated Morgan in 2020 over tweets in 2015 and 2016, before he was a lawyer for the board, that were critical of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden. In one tweet, he asked: "Where's the evidence that 'Islam is a religion of peace'"? A lawyer who was under investigation by the board complained about the posts.

An attorney for Morgan, W. Gary Blackburn, said in an email on Monday that Morgan can now "proceed now with his claim for denial of his First Amendment right to speak on matters of public concern." Morgan, who had worked for the Tennessee board since 2019, was not immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Blackburn, in a filing to the 6th Circuit in May, said that "nothing in the tweets was vulgar, inappropriate, or even embarrassing. Instead, they simply expressed a conservative political viewpoint shared by millions of Americans."

Garrett and a lawyer for the Tennessee attorney general's office, David Rudolph, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

At oral argument in October, Rudolph said the "nature of the functions" of Garrett's attorney discipline office justified immunity.

"Disciplinary counsel are the face of the board in the public and in the courts," he told the panel judges.

The appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that barred Morgan from pursuing monetary damages and an injunction against the attorney ethics board.

Court records do not yet indicate the scope of damages that Morgan is seeking.

The case is Gerald Morgan v. Board of Prof Responsibility, et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-5200.

For Morgan: W. Gary Blackburn of The Blackburn Firm

For Board: David Rudolph of Tennessee Attorney General's Office

