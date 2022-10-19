Ethics lawyer's anti-Muslim tweets weighed at U.S. appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - A Tennessee state legal ethics attorney who was fired in 2020 over what the state said were anti-Muslim tweets asked a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to revive his legal challenge to his termination.

An attorney for Gerald "Jerry" Morgan urged the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel at a hearing to overturn a trial judge who ruled that Morgan's former boss, the state's chief attorney disciplinary counsel, could not be sued for firing Morgan based on immunity granted to judicial-related activity.

Morgan was fired from his post as a disciplinary counsel for the state Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court, where he had worked since 2019.

Circuit Judges John Bush and Stephanie Davis, sitting with Senior Circuit Judge Alice Batchelder, weighed where to draw a line between an administrative act of employee discipline that could open a door to liability and a judicial one that might block Morgan's claims.

Davis probed whether Morgan's firing was "really just a personnel matter, which is typically an administrative function."

Morgan was terminated over tweets, some from 2015 and 2016 before he was a lawyer for the board, that were critical of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden. In one tweet, he asked: "Where's the evidence that 'Islam is a religion of peace'"?

A lawyer who was under investigation for alleged misconduct found and complained about Morgan's tweets. In terminating Morgan, the state said his speech "has adversely impacted your ability to successfully perform" job duties.

"Mr. Morgan has never been accused of anything except exercising his First Amendment rights," Morgan's attorney, W. Gary Blackburn, told the appeals court on Wednesday.

Blackburn told Reuters after the hearing that Morgan "had every right to his opinion and every right to express it and needs to be vindicated."

Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through his lawyer.

David Rudolph of the Tennessee Attorney General's Office, who represented the state, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In his argument before the court, Rudolph said that "it's the nature of the functions being performed, not the identity of the actor" that determines immunity.

"Disciplinary counsel are the face of the board in the public and in the courts," he told the panel judges.

A ruling for Morgan could lead to further litigation over the merits of his First Amendment claim that he was wrongfully terminated over protected speech.

The case is Gerald Morgan v. Board of Prof Responsibility, et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-5200.

For Morgan: W. Gary Blackburn of The Blackburn Firm

For Board: David Rudolph of Tennessee Attorney General's Office

