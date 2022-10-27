European Court of Human Rights chief to join Gibson Dunn law firm

Companies

(Reuters) - The outgoing president of the European Court of Human Rights will join Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher at the start of the new year, the Los Angeles-founded law firm said Thursday.

Robert Spano will join Gibson Dunn's London office on Jan. 1 as "of counsel." He will advise clients on multinational disputes, including investor-state arbitration, human rights, government affairs and public policy, the firm said.

Spano's last day on the court is Monday, the end of his nine-year term. In a statement released by Gibson Dunn, Spano said the firm's international outlook and work in disputes "dovetails naturally with my own experience."

Spano oversaw "transformational change at the Court, and has presided over a period of multiple generational human rights challenges for Europe," Philip Rocher, the head of Gibson Dunn's dispute resolution group in London, said in a statement.

Síofra O'Leary, a lawyer from Ireland who was elected to the European Court of Human Rights in 2015, will succeed Spano as president. O'Leary is the first female to hold the role, the court said in September.

The court rules on alleged violations of civil and political rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. Among its recent decisions, it held last month that Portugal had given parents of a missing British toddler a fair hearing in a libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.

Ukraine sued Russia in the European Court of Human Rights earlier this year, accusing Moscow of "mass and gross human rights violations" during its invasion of Ukraine. The lawsuit is symbolic, as the Russian parliament voted to end the European Court of Human Rights' jurisdiction in the country. Moscow has denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the court did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Spano's departure.

Spano was elected to the court in 2013 and became its president in 2020. Prior to that, he worked for Iceland's parliament as an ombudsman and was a law professor and later dean of the University of Iceland's law school.

