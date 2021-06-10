Eversheds' ALSP Konexo U.S. makes new hire as nears one-year mark

REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland is adding talent to its alternative legal and compliance services business one year after launching the U.S. division.

The firm said Thursday that Lisa Carlin has joined Konexo U.S. as head of legal resourcing, a position in which she will manage recruiting for contract attorneys and paralegals. Carlin's hire comes as the alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) business has seen "tremendous demand" in the past year, Carmen Brun, head of Konexo U.S., said in a statement.

"We are coming up on the first anniversary of Konexo US, and the tremendous demand for our services and rapid growth over the last year shows that we tapped into a timely need in the market, especially with interim resourcing," Brun said. "Lisa's extensive recruiting and project management experience will help us grow and expand our service offerings even further, and we are excited to welcome her to Konexo."

Eversheds, a global law firm, launched the U.S. division of Konexo in June 2020 after initially opening in the U.K. and Asia the year before. The subsidiary offers clients legal managed services, regulatory research, legal staffing, technology support and human resources services, among others, according to its website.

Law firms over the past several years have looked to compete with ALSPs and tout unique offerings for clients - and create additional revenue streams - by launching their own legal services ventures, which can be known as "captive" ALSPs. The offerings vary by firm, with some focusing on e-discovery, due diligence, flexible staffing and contract review.

Carlin, who recently joined Konexo from Beacon Hill Staffing Group, said legal resourcing is "definitely in demand." She said that in her role she will focus on identifying and recruiting attorneys and paralegals to place on temporary secondments with clients, as well as internally where partners and practice groups have overflow or project-based work needs.

In finding candidates for these roles, the shift to remote work over the pandemic "opens up the universe" to seeking individuals with particular expertise, Carlin said. "You're not limited to just your geographic region any longer."

Beacon Hill, where Carlin was most recently a senior managing consultant, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure. Prior to Beacon Hill, she was a project manager in the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and earlier in her career was a contract attorney for several firms.

Eversheds Sutherland has more than 3,000 lawyers in 69 offices globally. The firm is a product of a 2016 merger between London-based Eversheds and Atlanta-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan.

