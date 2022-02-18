Eversheds Sutherland adds Ashurst real estate team in Paris

Summary

Summary Law firms Patrick Gerry joins Eversheds Sutherland from Ashurst

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland is continuing to hire in Paris in 2022 with the addition of an Ashurst partner to its real estate practice, the firm said Thursday.

The new partner, Patrick Gerry, brings with him three colleagues who will also be joining the real estate and finance team, a move Eversheds says will “significantly strengthen” the practice.

Gerry will be joined by senior associate Constance Guillaume, associate Matthieu Augagneur and senior paralegal Nausicaa Marzolf in his move.

Gerry was partner in Ashurst's real estate department starting in 2019. He formerly headed Simmons & Simmons’ real estate practice in Paris for seven years, and had been a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe for five years, Eversheds said.

Gerry has experience in the logistics real estate sub-sector and in Islamic finance, according to Eversheds. The firm said he'll collaborate with the Eversheds' finance team, growing his practice in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Gerry will reunite at the firm with partner and head of Eversheds' Paris real estate practice Christophe Sciot-Siegrist.

An Ashurst spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Gerry and the team's departure.

Reporting by Shruthi Krishnamurthy

