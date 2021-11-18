Eversheds Sutherland adds tax trio from Paris firm

Summary

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland has added a three-lawyer tax team from French law firm Reinhart Marville Torre, expanding the firm’s transactional offerings in France.

Philippe de Guyenro joins Eversheds Sutherland as a partner in Paris along with two associates, Ferielle Habili and Marine Cousin, the firm said Wednesday.

Prior to Reinhart, Guyenro headed DLA Piper’s Paris-based tax practice and spent over 16 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, including a two-year stint at its New York office.

He advises clients on corporate tax, transactions, and external and internal reorganizations, Eversheds Sutherland said.

He “meets the firm's ambition to develop a high value-added practice whose skills will enable it to identify new business opportunities, particularly in M&A, corporate and private equity,” Eversheds Sutherland’s global M&A head Eric Knai said in a statement.

The firm said that Habili, who joins as senior counsel, will head Eversheds' tax department in Africa.

The transatlantic firm has also been expanding its global energy offerings with the addition partners in New York and London since October.

A representative of Reinhart Marville Torre did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Guyenro’s departure.