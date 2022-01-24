Eversheds Sutherland adds three partners in London and Dubai

Summary

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland said Monday it's picked up a trio of lawyers, two corporate insurance partners from Dentons in London, and the longtime leader of Baker McKenzie’s real estate and hospitality practice in Dubai.

Martin Mankabady was the global chair of Dentons' insurance group, with a practice focusing on M&A and corporate finance before making the move to Eversheds, according to a statement from the firm.

Adriana Cotter, who also joins UK-founded Eversheds, advises insurance and reinsurance companies, the firm added.

Eversheds also hired partner Steven Henderson to head its real estate team in the Middle East.

Henderson led the practice at Clifford Chance before moving to Baker McKenzie to take the same role in 2014, according to Eversheds. Henderson practiced at Baker McKenzie Habib Al Mulla & Partners, a member firm of Baker McKenzie International in the United Arab Emirates.

Eversheds, a firm of around 3,000 lawyers, last week added banking partner Christopher Williams from Linklaters in London and restructuring partner Peter Ivanic from Hogan Lovells to its New York-based insurance group.

A Dentons representative wished Mankabady and Cotter well in their new roles. A representative for Baker McKenzie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

