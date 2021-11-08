Eversheds Sutherland finds new leader for distressed debt group

REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Patrick Trostle has joined Eversheds Sutherland’s global energy practice group as a partner and will lead its distressed debt and special situations fund group in New York.

Trostle arrives at UK-founded Eversheds after a two-year stint as chair of an analogous practice at Moses & Singer. He has worked on cases involving complex bankruptcy and restructuring as well as cross-border transactions, according to Eversheds.

Before moving to Moses & Singer in 2019, Trostle spent almost a decade at Jenner & Block as chair of the firm’s New York restructuring and bankruptcy practice.

“Our clients in the global energy markets have a variety of needs that often intersect with bankruptcy and restructuring, and Patrick’s knowledge in the field will help the firm to continue to meet those needs in what is a growing practice area for us,” said Lino Mendiola, co-head of global energy at Eversheds, in a statement.

Eversheds Sutherland is a large international law firm, and says it has more than 3000 lawyers working out of 74 offices.

“We are able to support Patrick’s clients with the extensive global footprint they are seeking,” Mark Sherrill, an Eversheds Sutherland bankruptcy partner, said in a statement.

A representative for Moses & Singer did not immediately return requests for comment on Trostle's departure.

Moses & Singer's website lists about 100 attorneys for the firm across offices in New York and New Jersey. The firm is part of an alliance of accounting and legal firms that spans more than 100 countries, according to its website.

