Eversheds Sutherland is latest global law firm to exit Moscow

(Reuters) - Law firm Eversheds Sutherland on Wednesday said it is closing its offices in Russia, becoming the latest international firm to pull up stakes in the country since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The firm, which has 50 employees in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said in a statement that the decision "is not a reflection on our valued colleagues in those offices," but that after the Ukraine invasion, "we will not continue to operate in Russia."

Eversheds Sutherland has British and U.S. roots and more than 3,000 lawyers worldwide. It said it is continuing to support its Russian personnel and working on transferring business in compliance with its professional obligations.

The firm said it is not representing the Russian government, Russian state-controlled entities and oligarchs, "nor are we accepting any such mandates." It said its work in the country centered on multinational clients who have business in or relating to Russia.

London-founded international law firm Linkaters on Friday also said it was closing its Moscow office. The global firm Norton Rose Fulbright followed suit on Monday.

New York-founded Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said Tuesday it is temporarily shutting down operations in Moscow, "pending further developments."

At least 20 international law firms were operating in Moscow before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, setting off waves of Western sanctions and triggering a mass exodus of Western businesses from the country.

Other firms have said they are still considering their next steps, including the future of their work for Russian clients.

