Eversheds Sutherland is latest large law firm to open in San Francisco

An aerial view of the city of San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge in California, U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm adds Morgan Lewis partner Fogel to lead new office

Eversheds Sutherland already represents Zoom, Intel The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland said Tuesday it has expanded to San Francisco, marking the latest large law firm with UK roots to push further into the U.S. legal market.

The 3,000-lawyer Anglo-American firm has hired Morgan, Lewis & Bockius transactional partner Baird Fogel to lead the new San Francisco office. Brandi Taylor, a data privacy partner at Eversheds Sutherland, will relocate there from San Diego.

Eversheds Sutherland does not yet have a physical office but is looking to secure space in the next month, said Mark Wasserman, co-CEO of the firm.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The firm, which has more than 70 offices globally, resulted from a 2017 merger between London-founded Eversheds and Atlanta-founded Sutherland Asbill & Brennan.

The firm has nine U.S. offices including San Francisco, after adding outposts in San Diego and Chicago in 2019.

Several London-founded firms have opened new Silicon Valley or San Francisco offices in the past two years to serve technology clients, including Allen & Overy, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Simmons & Simmons.

Eversheds Sutherland has been looking at San Francisco "for a long time," Wasserman said, given the size of the firm and its work for tech companies and others in that market.

The firm counts Intel Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio and Sutter Rock Capital as clients, he said.

U.S. law firms have also clamored to open in the Bay Area since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Debevoise & Plimpton and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Fogel's corporate practice includes mergers and acquisitions, interest and stock sales and project finance, Eversheds Sutherland said. He also works with clients in the renewable energy and sports industries.

Taylor is the firm's West Coast technology lead, advising on privacy compliance in product development, the firm said.

A Morgan Lewis spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Fogel's departure.

Read more:

Law firms flock to Northern California as rents drop and opportunities grow

U.K.'s Allen & Overy breaks into Bay Area with White & Case team

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.