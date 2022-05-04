Eversheds Sutherland lands M&A pro in advisory role in London

A man carries a briefcase as he walks in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary Law firms Roger Barron joins Eversheds Sutherland as a senior adviser

Barron left Paul Hastings in March

(Reuters) - Veteran dealmaker Roger Barron left his post as Paul Hastings’ global M&A vice chair earlier this year to join Eversheds Sutherland in London, the UK-founded global law firm said Wednesday.

Barron joins Eversheds as a senior advisor on a two-year contract. He will advise clients, help develop client relationships and work with the firm’s M&A practice leaders on strategy, a spokesperson for Eversheds said Wednesday.

Barron’s clients have included UK energy company National Grid, Intel Corp, Siemens AG, the British Telecom Group and ViacomCBS, the spokesperson said.

He specializes in M&A transactions in the energy, utilities, media and telecom sectors, Eversheds said in a statement.

Global co-chair of Eversheds' corporate and commercial practice group Kerri Rees said Wednesday that client demand for M&A work has grown across several sectors.

Eversheds last month added energy-focused attorney Alex Carver from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to co-head its global project finance practice.

The 3000-lawyer firm also picked up two M&A insurance partners from Dentons, including the global chair of the firm’s insurance group Martin Mankabady, earlier this year.

Barron was a London-based partner at Linklaters for 17 years before moving to Paul Hastings.

Paul Hastings did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Barron’s March departure.

