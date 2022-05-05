Eversheds Sutherland poaches Ashurst's UK IP head in London

Summary

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland said Thursday it has hired Ashurst’s UK IP practice chief in London, a day after it landed Paul Hastings’ former global M&A vice chair in the city.

David Wilkinson joins Eversheds as a partner and will lead the UK IP practice, comprising six attorneys and another partner yet to join the firm, Eversheds' global IP co-chair Simon Crossley said.

The firm has added IP teams in Hong Kong, the Netherlands, France and the UK in recent years, and its global IP practice consists of 40 partners and over 100 lawyers, Crossley said.

Wilkinson represents clients on IP and technology-related disputes, with a focus on the financial technology, consumer goods and media sectors, Eversheds said in a statement. He also advises on IP aspects of corporate transactions, Eversheds said.

His clients have included Aveva Group plc, Thomas Cook and Italian insurance company Generali.

Wilkinson advised on the launch of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s automated wealth management platform, Marcus, according to a statement on Ashurst's website.

Prior to joining Ashurst, Wilkinson headed the IP practice at Clyde & Co, Eversheds said.

A spokesperson for Ashurst wished Wilkinson well on Thursday.

