Eversheds Sutherland snags McDermott corporate criminal law partner

Alexis Werl will lead the criminal business law and compliance practice

(Reuters) - Anglo-American law firm Eversheds Sutherland said Monday it's hired a partner to its business criminal law, internal investigations and compliance practice in Paris from McDermott Will & Emery.

The new hire, Alexis Werl, is set to lead the practice, which falls within the litigation and arbitration group at Eversheds Sutherland, the firm said.

Eversheds has recently hired several other lawyers in Paris, expanding its real estate and tax teams.

Werl brings with him counsel Jonathan Trèves who also worked at McDermott, according to Eversheds.

Previously, Werl was a name partner at Paris litigation firm Teitgen Werl Avocats, and has worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Weil, Gotshal and Manges, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Werl and Trèves will work on criminal business law and multi-jurisdictional investigations matters, as well as in risk prevention and anti-corruption compliance, Eversheds Sutherland said.

According to a 2016 statement by McDermott, Werl was involved in the Bettencourt criminal proceedings. In the case L’Oreal heiress Francoise Meyers Bettencourt accused celebrity photographer Francois-Marie Banier of swindling her mother who suffered from dementia out of up to a billion euros.

A McDermott spokesperson was unavailable for comment on the departure of Werl and Trèves.

