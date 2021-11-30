Eversheds taps U.S. legal services head for Konexo unit

Summary

Summary Law firms Jeffrey Smith joins as head of legal services for Konexo U.S.

Firm launched U.S. division in June 2020 The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland has added a new leader to Konexo, its alternative legal and compliance services business that expanded to the U.S. last year.

Jeffrey Smith, a former associate general counsel at natural resources company BHP Group Ltd, joined Konexo U.S. as head of legal services, the firm said on Monday.

Longtime Eversheds lawyer Carmen Brun leads the U.S. business of Konexo, which provides support for legal operations, litigation, investigations and regulatory research, according to its website. Konexo also provides interim staffing, human resources support, technology and financial services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The 3,000-lawyer firm launched the U.S. division in June 2020 after Konexo debuted in the UK and Asia in 2019.

Eversheds is one of a growing number of law firms providing services through such ventures, sometimes structured as subsidiary companies or internal divisions. Such "captive" alternative legal services providers look to compete with external providers.

Smith's hire comes amid "extraordinarily high demand for alternative legal services," Brun said in a statement.

Prior to joining BHP in 2012, Smith held in-house legal roles at Chevron Corp and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, which was later acquired by Occidental Petroleum Corp, according to his LinkedIn page. He was most recently an attorney with flexible staffing company Latitude Legal.

Konexo U.S. in June added Lisa Carlin, previously with Beacon Hill Staffing Group, as head of legal resourcing.

Read more:

Eversheds' ALSP Konexo U.S. makes new hire as nears one-year mark

Taking stock as Big Law's 'captive' ALSPs expand their reach

Eversheds' new U.S. COO focused on 'value' and connection

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register