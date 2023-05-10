Ex-appellate leader rejoins law firm Littler from DLA Piper















(Reuters) - Employment law giant Littler Mendelson said Wednesday that it has rehired Richard Rahm for its class actions, wage and hour and appellate practices in San Francisco.

Rahm, a former co-chair of Littler's appellate group who practiced for 15 years at the firm, left in 2021 to join DLA Piper.

His clients have included Southwest Airlines Co, Wells Fargo & Co, and SolarCity Corp, which was purchased by Tesla in 2016, according to court records.

Rahm in a statement said he is eager to take advantage of the "vast resources" at Littler, which has about 1,700 attorneys and more than 100 offices.

Rahm has defended clients against claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, California Labor Code, California Private Attorneys General Act and Federal Arbitration Act, Littler said.

A spokesperson from DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rahm's departure.

