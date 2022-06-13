Ex-Ashurst managing partner lands at Norton Rose in London

Summary

(Reuters) - International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright said Monday it has hired a new partner to its banking and finance group in London who was formerly the global managing partner at Ashurst.

James Collis joins from Squire Patton Boggs, where he has been a financial services partner since 2019.

Before joining Squire Patton Boggs, Collis was at Ashurst for more than 14 years, having worked as a partner in the firm’s London and Paris locations followed by a four-year stint as global managing partner, according to a Norton Rose statement.

Collis has more than 20 years of experience advising both lenders and borrowers and has worked on restructuring and distressed finance matters, Norton Rose said.

In 2020, he led the Squire Patton Boggs team that advised on refinancing for the CSL Group, a company that provides connectivity solutions to several sectors, the firm said.

He was also part of the team at Ashurst that advised NatWest Markets Plc, Lloyds Bank Plc and Ulster Bank Ireland DAC in providing about $313 million in funding for gas station operator Applegreen Plc's acquisition of a 55% stake in motorway service operator Welcome Break, according to a 2018 Ashurst statement.

Collis' other clients have included British construction company Interserve and oil processing equipment manufacturer Desmet Ballestra, according to statements on Ashurst's website.

A spokesperson at Squire Patton Boggs wished Collis well in an emailed statement Monday.

