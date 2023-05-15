Ex-Chicago US attorney John Lausch joins law firm Kirkland















(Reuters) - Former Chicago U.S. attorney John Lausch has rejoined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in its government, regulatory and internal investigations practice group, the firm said Monday.

Lausch stepped down in March from his position as the top federal prosecutor in Chicago. Former President Donald Trump nominated him to the role in 2017.

Attorney General Merrick Garland first announced in January that Lausch would step down.

Lausch said he was flattered to have been asked to stay on through the Biden administration with the support of Illinois' Democratic senators, but decided to leave for personal and career reasons. Biden after taking office asked most other Trump-era U.S. attorneys to resign.

Lausch said he was an associate at Kirkland from 1997 to 1999 and later a partner from 2010 to 2017. He spent about 11 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Illinois from 1999 to 2010.

During his earlier time at Kirkland, he represented BP Plc in connection with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the ensuing U.S. Department of Justice investigation. He said he anticipates working on government investigations and matters related to the False Claims Act, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, health care fraud and the environment.

Other Chicago U.S. attorneys have left public service for positions at large law firms. Lausch's predecessor, Zachary Fardon, joined King & Spalding in 2017, where he now leads the government matters practice.

Patrick Fitzgerald, who left his post as Chicago's longest-serving U.S. attorney in 2012, joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Fitzgerald left Skadden in March.

