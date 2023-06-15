Ex-clients sue Trump lawyer Blanche over work in SEC probe

Law Firms Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Todd Blanche, a white-collar attorney defending Donald Trump in two criminal cases, is facing a legal malpractice lawsuit by former clients who claim Blanche and his former law firm mishandled their defense in a regulatory investigation.

The lawsuit, which is unrelated to Blanche's work for Trump, was filed this week in New York state court by investment advisers Adam and Daniel Kaplan. They said Blanche and his former firm Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft "sabotaged" their efforts to fend off a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe, forged a document and withheld their legal file after Cadwalader stopped representing the pair.

"This lawsuit has no legitimate legal or factual basis," Blanche told Reuters, declining to elaborate.

A spokesperson for Cadwalader had no immediate comment.

Blanche left Cadwalader in April to defend Trump in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney accusing the former president of falsifying records to cover-up hush money payments to a porn star in 2016.

Blanche is also defending Trump in the federal criminal case over his alleged mishandling of national security documents. Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The Kaplans, who are brothers, claim they hired Blanche after a New York wealth management firm severed its relationship with them in 2021. The Kaplans worked as contractors for the company and were fired after a customer filed a complaint with the SEC, according to the lawsuit.

The SEC is now suing the brothers in a fraud case in New York federal court for allegedly overcharging clients for advisory fees, allegations the pair dispute.

Court records show the brothers have been involved in previous legal disputes with attorneys they hired and were sued by a law firm in 2020 over unpaid legal fees.

Cadwalader stopped representing the Kaplans in November when they owed about $600,000 in unpaid legal fees, the lawsuit said. They said they did not refuse to pay but sought more details about the fees.

The Kaplans also said Blanche and Cadwalader never contacted an insurer that could have covered some of their legal costs.

After Cadwalader cut ties with the pair, the firm allegedly refused to release their legal file, hampering their defense.

In correspondence with the Kaplans’ new lawyers, Cadwalader allegedly produced a retainer letter that the brothers denied signing. The lawsuit claims the agreement was forged.

The Kaplans seek at least $1.65 million damages and an order requiring Cadwalader to turn over their complete legal file.











