Ex-Consumer product safety commissioner Baiocco heads to law firm Morgan Lewis















(Reuters) - Dana Baiocco, who recently stepped down from her role as a commissioner on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), has joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius as a partner, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Baiocco, nominated to the post by former President Donald Trump, started at the top U.S. consumer safety regulator in 2018 after practicing for about two decades at Jones Day, including as a partner.

She joins 2,000-lawyer Morgan Lewis in Philadelphia, where the firm said she will work on litigation and trials involving mass torts, consumer and industrial products and medical devices. She will also advise companies on compliance and reporting requirements for consumer products, the law firm said.

Baiocco did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her move. She stepped down from her role as a CPSC commissioner the week of Oct. 5, according to an official statement she posted to her LinkedIn page at the time.

The global firm's partnership earlier this month voted to extend chair Jami McKeon's term through September 2026.

