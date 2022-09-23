Ex-Dentons associate hit with ethics claim over billing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dentons in Washington, D.C. August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Claim tied to document review project

Dentons said "none of our clients were impacted"

(Reuters) - An attorney ethics complaint says a former Dentons litigation associate in Chicago falsely claimed billing hours on a document review project, despite not having performed most of the work.

The lawyer, David A. Hall, was accused in the complaint earlier this month of "creation of false billing entries and misrepresentations" to Dentons, the largest firm in the world with a head count of more than 12,000 attorneys. The administrator of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission brought the complaint, which is pending before a hearing board.

Hall, an associate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at GableGotwals, did not return a message seeking comment on Friday.

"It is premature for us to comment on our client's matter," a lawyer for Hall, Thomas McGarry, co-leader of Hinshaw & Culbertson's professionals practice, told Reuters on Friday.

Hall joined Dentons in 2018 as an associate after graduating from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

The alleged misconduct in the Sept. 9 complaint occurred in late 2020 and early last year, according to the complaint, and involved Hall's claim that he reviewed 425 documents as part of the assignment for an unidentified client.

Dentons said it determined Hall had not reviewed or opened 405 of those documents, the complaint alleged.

"[Hall] falsely claimed to have reviewed documents and made false billing entries for the purpose of deceiving his supervisors into believing that he had performed work for the firm's client when he had not," according to the complaint.

A spokesperson for Dentons said the firm "immediately and appropriately addressed the situation, and none of our clients were impacted."

The 100-lawyer GableGotwals firm told Reuters in a statement that it "does not comment on pending proceedings that involve clients or employees."

The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission declined to comment.

Hall's case is the latest before the commission involving a former associate at a major firm accused of billing questions.

The law license of a former Reed Smith associate accused of falsely billing time on document review was suspended for 60 days last year. In that case, the firm said it had overbilled a client by more than $40,000 and provided a refund.

Also last year, a former associate at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith falsely billed more than 2,000 hours on a pro bono matter, the commission said. The attorney's license was suspended for a year.

The case is In the Matter of David Hall, Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, No. 2022PR00077.

For Hall: Thomas McGarry and Katherine Schnake of Hinshaw & Culbertson

For the Commission: Jerome Larkin and Matthew Lango

