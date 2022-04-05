Ex-DOJ antitrust chief Delrahim jumps to Latham & Watkins
- Delrahim led the DOJ's antitrust division from 2017 to 2021
- Latham has hired several ex-regulators for antitrust practice
(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins said Tuesday that it has hired Makan Delrahim, the Justice Department antitrust head who resigned at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, as a partner in Washington, D.C.
Delrahim will be part of Latham's antitrust and competition practice, which has recently added several partners globally.
As assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division from 2017 to 2021, Delrahim called for the investigation of major digital tech firms, such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. The DOJ later partnered with more than a dozen state attorneys general on the probe.
Delrahim was later recused from Google's antitrust investigation out of an "abundance of caution" due to potential conflicts of interest.
Last year, Latham said it added two senior government regulatory leaders to its global antitrust team, FTC competition bureau director Ian Conner and deputy director-general for state aid in the European Commission’s Directorate General for Competition, Carles Esteva Mosso.
The firm said on Monday that it added Kirkland & Ellis partner Katherine Rocco to the same practice in New York.
Latham isn't the only firm investing in its antitrust practice. In the past two months, Cooley and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison poached attorneys from large law competitors. The co-chair of Paul Weiss’ antitrust group also left to open a new firm.
