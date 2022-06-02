Ex-DOJ civil division chief leaves Jones Day for Biden administration

Summary

(Reuters) - Jones Day litigation partner Benjamin Mizer, who previously led the U.S. Department of Justice's civil division during the Obama administration, is returning the federal government as general counsel for the Office of Personnel Management.

Mizer told Reuters that he started the new job Tuesday. "I’m thrilled to return to public service and to help advance OPM’s critical role in supporting the federal workforce, which does incredible work on behalf of the American people," he said in an email.

Mizer joined Jones Day in September 2017 after serving in the Obama-era Justice Department. Before leading the civil division, he was a senior adviser to then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and served in the Office of Legal Counsel. He was also the solicitor general of Ohio, and an associate legal officer at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands.

While at Jones Day, Mizer defended Walmart against allegations that it fueled the opioid crisis, including in a Delaware lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department. Walmart has disputed those claims.

He was also part of a legal team representing law firm Dentons as it sought to overturn a $32 million malpractice verdict over its work in a patent case. An Ohio appeals court in April rejected Dentons' bid to cancel the verdict.

OPM, which announced Mizer's appointment by the Biden administration last week, said Webb Lyons, formerly a counsel with Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, had also joined the agency as deputy general counsel. Lyons' LinkedIn page says he has been in the role since September 2021, and he filed court notices stating he was leaving the firm the same month.

