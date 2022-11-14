Ex-DOJ senior consumer protection official returns to law firm Gibson Dunn

Companies

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday that Gustav Eyler, who was a top U.S. Department of Justice consumer protection official, has joined the firm as a Washington, D.C.-based partner.

Eyler, who practiced as a litigation associate at Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn earlier in his career, served for five years as director of the consumer protection branch of the Justice Department's civil division, where he oversaw more than 250 prosecutors and staff, the firm said.

Eyler heads to the 1,700-lawyer firm after leaving the Justice Department last month, where he said he was involved in cases including the government's record $5 billion privacy settlement with Facebook, now Meta Platforms Inc, and the prosecution of Purdue Pharma over its handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin.

Gibson Dunn has made other recent hires to its Washington office, including two last week. The firm picked up restructuring partner AnnElyse Scarlett Gains from Kirkland & Ellis, and Daniel Smith, who was U.S. Senator Cory Booker's chief counsel on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, who joined the firm as of counsel.

At Gibson Dunn, Eyler said he plans to help clients facing government investigations, enforcement actions and related consumer class actions involving the life sciences, healthcare and consumer products sectors, and work with clients on data privacy matters.

He said he was ready for a new chapter after working on "cutting-edge and meaningful" matters at the Justice Department related to issues including the opioid crisis, fraud affecting the elderly and maintenance of safe food, drugs and medical devices.

Prior to becoming the consumer protection branch director in 2017, he held roles including counselor to the U.S. attorney general and as a prosecutor in the criminal division's fraud section and the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland, the firm said.

