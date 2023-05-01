Ex-federal judge Yeakel joins law firm King & Spalding in Austin















(Reuters) - A former federal judge in Austin, Texas, has joined King & Spalding's trials and global disputes practice group, the law firm said Monday.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of the Western District of Texas handled several high-profile cases over his career, including one in which he overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on pandemic mask mandates in 2021. He said the governor's order violated federal law and would put children with disabilities at risk.

Yeakel also ruled more than once to block abortion restrictions in the state.

Yeakel, who was appointed in 2003 by President George W. Bush and announced his retirement in March, will counsel clients on "all facets of the dispute process," and represent them in court, according to King & Spalding. He joins the firm as senior counsel.

Yeakel said in a statement King & Spalding has a strong dispute practice and a growing Austin office.

King & Spalding's other recent hires have included at least two partners for its special matters and government investigations team, including Alicia O'Brien, former special assistant to the president and White House senior counsel, and former assistant U.S. attorney Adam Baker.

