Ex-federal prosecutor leaves Milbank for law firm rival Paul Hastings

Aug 1 (Reuters) - White collar and investigations lawyer Adam Fee has taken his practice from Milbank to Paul Hastings in Los Angeles, his new firm said on Tuesday.

Fee, who spent nearly eight years at Milbank, was previously an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York's criminal division.

As part of the terrorism and international narcotics unit in the U.S. attorney's office in New York, Fee's work included leading the prosecution of the former president of Guatemala, Alfonso Portillo, who admitted to taking $2.5 million in bribes from Taiwan and laundering funds through U.S. banks in 2014.

In private practice, he represents international banks and corporations, financial technology companies, boards of directors and company executives facing government investigations and civil litigation, Paul Hastings said. Fee focuses on matters involving the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A Milbank spokesperson said the firm wished Fee well in his new role.

Paul Hastings has been on a partner hiring spree. In July, the law firm brought on antitrust leaders and a public company advisory practice chair in Washington, D.C., and a co-leader for its equity capital markets and corporate life sciences practices in New York.

Reporting by Sara Merken

