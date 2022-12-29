Ex-Girardi Keese CFO accused of stealing millions to remain in custody, for now

Summary

(Reuters) - The former chief financial officer of Girardi Keese, who has been charged with stealing more than $10 million from the now-shuttered law firm, will remain in custody for now.

A magistrate judge in California on Wednesday declined to grant Christopher Kamon’s bid for pre-trial release and instead referred his request to the federal district court judge handling the case.

Kamon, 49, has been in custody without bond since Nov. 5 when authorities arrested him in Baltimore after he spent several months in the Bahamas — where federal prosecutors allege that he was trying to avoid legal repercussions of a years-long embezzlement scheme in the United States. Kamon refuted those claims in court documents, saying he was open with friends and family about trying to build a new life in the Bahamas.

Jack DiCanio, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom who is representing Kamon, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, which is prosecuting Kamon, declined to comment further. Kamon faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors claim Kamon embezzled more than $10 million from Girardi Keese in a scheme separate from other alleged financial wrongdoing at the law firm, which collapsed in early 2021 amid claims that attorneys had stolen client funds. Kamon allegedly funneled money from the firm’s operating accounts to pay for home renovations, exotic sports cars, and an escort.

In his motion for pre-trial release, Kamon argued that he is not a flight risk and proposed posting a $1 million bond backed by friends and family. Additionally, Kamon proposed that he surrender his passport and submit to electronic monitoring.

“None of Mr. Kamon’s objective behavior suggests that he was trying to abscond from justice,” reads his motion for pre-trial release. “It all was consistent with a person who was simply trying to make a fresh start in a new country with close ties to the United States.”

But in their opposition motion, prosecutors argued that Kamon has already taken numerous steps to leave the U.S. He began selling his homes and liquidating his assets in the United States and wiring money to the Bahamas and Hungary as soon as news broke of Girardi Keese’s financial problems and purchased a $2.4 million home in the Bahamas, according to the filing.

“Defendant told a former associate that he wanted to leave the country, change his name, and hide,” it reads.

