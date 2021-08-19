Ex-Linklaters partner picked for U.S. export enforcement post

Summary

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday nominated former Linklaters white-collar partner Matthew Axelrod in Washington, D.C. to serve as assistant secretary for export enforcement at the U.S. Commerce Department.

Alexrod joined the U.S. Justice Department in January as a senior counselor from Linklaters, where he had been a partner since March 2017. He recently was serving a detail at the White House as a special counsel focused on domestic and national security.

The White House announcement called Axelrod "a longtime public servant with deep criminal and national security enforcement experience," citing his 13-plus years at DOJ.

Axelrod did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. His nomination will go before the U.S. Senate commerce committee.

If confirmed for his new role, he would oversee "prompt, aggressive action against restrictive trade practices" and conduct cooperative international enforcement, according to the Commerce Department.

Axelrod served in the front office of the Obama-era Justice Department as principal associate deputy attorney general. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in Miami, Florida, from 2003 to 2009.

At Linklaters, his clients included an unidentified Airbus executive, the British construction services company Balfour Beatty PLC and Hyundai Construction Equipment Co, where he served as an independent compliance consultant, according to an ethics disclosure he filed in April after joining the Justice Department.

He took leave from Linklaters in late 2020 to volunteer full-time on the Justice Department agency review team for the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

Axelrod clerked for the late Judge Ralph Winter Jr. on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and for Judge Janet Hall of U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.