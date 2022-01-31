Ex-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss rejoins law firm Fried Frank

Summary

(Reuters) - Audrey Strauss, most recently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will return to Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, the New York law firm said on Monday.

Strauss joins the 500-lawyer firm's white collar defense, regulatory enforcement and investigations practice in New York as senior counsel.

Strauss reunites with Geoffrey Berman, her predecessor as top Manhattan federal prosecutor, who now heads Fried Frank's white collar defense practice.

She was Berman's deputy before he stepped down in June 2020 after being fired by then-President Donald Trump at former attorney general William Barr's request.

Berman joined Fried Frank in December 2020. The firm also recently hired Ilan Graff, who served as deputy U.S. attorney under Strauss.

During Strauss' tenure, the office handled high-profile criminal cases, including the prosecutions of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were associates of former Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, and of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Veteran prosecutor Damian Williams assumed the role of U.S. attorney for Manhattan in October.

Berman, in a statement, called Strauss "an incredible addition to our practice."

"She is widely admired as one of the legal community's wisest and most effective counselors and advocates, with unique expertise and insight into DOJ, the SEC and other enforcement authorities," he said.

Strauss wasn't immediately available for comment.

Strauss was a prosecutor before joining Fried Frank earlier in her career, where she led the white collar practice from 1995 to 2012, the firm said. She then left to serve as chief legal officer at aluminum producer Alcoa Corp until 2018.

Former Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr also moved to a law firm, joining Baker McKenzie on Monday as a partner and chair of the firm's cybersecurity practice.

