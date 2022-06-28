Ex-Massachusetts attorney general Coakley rejoins law firm Foley Hoag

Martha Coakley gestures to the crowd during a campaign rally at Northeastern University in Boston January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Former Massachusetts attorney general Martha Coakley has returned to Foley Hoag after about three years working for Juul Labs Inc, the Boston-founded law firm said Tuesday.

Coakley will co-lead the law firm's state attorney general practice alongside three other partners who also previously worked in the Massachusetts and New York attorneys general offices, the 300-lawyer firm said.

Large law firms in recent years have increasingly formed and built up practices that focus on assisting clients in state attorneys general investigations and litigation, including Morrison & Foerster, Jones Day and DLA Piper.

Coakley served as the Massachusetts attorney general from 2007 to 2015. She then practiced at Foley Hoag from 2015 until joining the Juul government affairs team in 2019, the firm said.

She ran as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in 2010 and Massachusetts governor in 2014, but lost both races.

Coakley started at the law firm on Monday. Her last day at Juul was June 17, according to a Juul spokesperson.

She joined the company as a full-time employee in April 2019 and moved into a consulting role in December 2020, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company wishes Coakley well.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul to stop selling its e-cigarettes in the United States on June 23, saying the company's data "lacked sufficient evidence" to show its products would be appropriate for the protection of public health.

A U.S. federal appeals court put the ban on hold the next day after the company appealed the health agency's order. Juul said in a court filing Tuesday the agency overlooked information in its application and asked for an extended stay.

A Foley Hoag spokesperson said Tuesday that the timing of Coakley's departure from Juul is "unconnected" to the FDA matter.

