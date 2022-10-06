Ex-media exec Elisabeth Kimmel disbarred over role in 'Varsity Blues' scandal

Summary

Summary Law firms The California state bar said her disbarment took effect Oct. 1

Kimmel pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud in widespread college admissions scandal















(Reuters) - The California state bar on Thursday said a former media executive who last year pleaded guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme has been disbarred.

Elisabeth Kimmel was sentenced to six weeks in prison and a year of home confinement after she paid $525,000 to secure her children's admissions to Georgetown University and the University of Southern California as fake athletes.

Kimmel is a graduate of Harvard Law School and was admitted to practice law in California in 1990, according to state bar records. Her law license became inactive in 2019, when she was arrested for her involvement in the "Varsity Blues" scandal. She formerly owned San Diego-based Midwest Television, which was acquired by media company TEGNA Inc in 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The State Bar of California moved to summarily disbar Kimmel earlier this year after she pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud.

Kimmel fought the move, arguing that her case should first go before the bar's Hearing Department.

The California Supreme Court stripped Kimmel of her law license on Sept. 1 and fined her $5,000. The state bar said Kimmel's disbarment took effect Saturday.

Kimmel was among 57 people charged by federal prosecutors in Boston over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California consultant William (Rick) Singer to fraudulently secure their children's college admissions.

Dozens of other parents charged in the case have pleaded guilty as well, including Gordon Caplan, the former co-chairman of large New York-founded law firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher.

New York's Appellate Division, First Department suspended Caplan for two years in February 2021 but retroactively dated its start to November 2019. Caplan's law license in New York was reinstated in February.

Jean Cha, a California attorney who represented Kimmel before the state bar, declined to comment.

Read more:

Ex-Willkie Farr lawyer in 'Varsity Blues' scam can practice again in NY

Media exec sentenced in U.S. college scandal, another parent strikes plea deal

Former media executive to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Corporate lawyer in U.S. college admissions scandals gets two-year law license suspension

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.