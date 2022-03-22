Ex-Morrison & Foerster lawyers settle 'mommy track' bias lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Morrison & Foerster said Tuesday that it has settled a four-year discrimination lawsuit that accused it of throttling the legal careers of pregnant women and mothers at the firm.

In a joint statement, the San Francisco-founded firm and two of the lawyers who sued it, Sherry William and Joshua Ashley Klayman, said they were "pleased to have resolved this matter in a positive way for all involved."

The statement did not give any details about the settlement, nor did a filing in San Francisco federal court informing the court of the dismissal of the lawsuit Tuesday.

William and Klayman, former associates in the firm's Los Angeles and New York offices, respectively, alleged in the lawsuit that Morrison & Foerster placed them on a "mommy track" after they became pregnant and took maternity leave, affecting their compensation and advancement opportunities.

They were among seven female former associates who first sued the firm in April 2018, seeking class action status and as much as $200 million in damages. Five of the plaintiffs withdrew their claims in December 2019, indicating they may have settled. The proposed class action claims have also been dropped.

Morrison & Foerster has denied the allegations, arguing that the former associates' failure to make partner was their own. The firm said William wasn't cut out to become a partner, while Klayman advanced more slowly because of her pursuit of a niche specialty.

The case was one of a series of high-profile lawsuits brought by the plaintiffs law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp alleging gender-related discrimination at major corporate law firms. Its targets have included Chadbourne & Park – now part of Norton Rose Fulbright – Proskauer Rose, the now-shuttered Sedgwick law firm, and Jones Day.

While those cases have now all settled or been dismissed, Sanford Heisler Sharp chairman David Sanford said the firm has not stopped working with lawyers who say they experienced discrimination.

"We continue to speak with lawyers across the United States about their discrimination claims, and we continue to successfully resolve those claims confidentially without having to file publicly," he said.

Reporting by David Thomas

