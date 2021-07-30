Ex-MPAA general counsel pleads guilty to sex abuse, blackmail charges

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Steven Fabrizio faces up to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender

Fabrizio was GC at the Motion Picture Association of America when he was arrested in 2019

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Steven Fabrizio, 57, a former global general counsel for the Motion Picture Association of America and onetime Jenner & Block partner, pleaded guilty on Friday to sex abuse and blackmail charges during a virtual hearing in Washington, D.C., Superior Court.

Fabrizio was arrested in August 2019 and charged with raping and blackmailing a woman he met on a website for “sugar daddy” dating. According to a police affidavit, after an initial consensual meeting in which he paid for sex, he threatened to tell the victim’s family, landlord, and workplace if she refused to meet for sex again. He sexually abused her after pressuring her to agree to a second encounter, the affidavit said.

The victim then contacted police. Fabrizio was initially charged with second degree sex abuse and blackmail and was fired by the MPAA.

Prosecutors told the court in early June that they had reached a plea agreement. Under the deal, first publicly detailed on Friday, Fabrizio pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sex abuse, which has a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $25,000, and one count of blackmail, which carries a maximum five-year prison term and a $12,500 fine. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The government agreed not to bring any more charges and to allow Fabrizio to self-surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. The court scheduled a sentencing hearing for Oct. 29.

Fabrizio's lawyer, Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney, did not respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment beyond a press release noting the guilty pleas and thanking the prosecutors and investigators involved.

When it hired him in 2013, the MPAA called Fabrizio "one of the preeminent copyright and content protection lawyers in the country.” Before joining the Hollywood trade group, which advocates for the film and TV industries in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., Fabrizio was a senior partner and co-chair of Jenner & Block’s content, media and entertainment practice.

According to an August 2019 police affidavit, Fabrizio was arrested in D.C. in 2010 for sexual solicitation. A spokesperson for Jenner, where Fabrizio was a partner at the time, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the firm was aware of the arrest.

Before moving to Jenner & Block in 2003, Fabrizio was senior vice president of legal and business affairs of the Recording Industry Association of America and founded the organization’s litigation department, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The case is United States vs. Fabrizio, Steven, Superior Court for the District of Columbia, No. 2019 CF1 010989.

For the defendant: Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney

For the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia: Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Taylor