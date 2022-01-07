Ex-MPAA top lawyer sentenced to one year in prison in sex abuse case

Summary

Summary Law firms Steven Fabrizio led the legal department at the Motion Picture Association of America when he was arrested in 2019

(Reuters) - The former top lawyer for the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), Steven Fabrizio, was sentenced to about a year in prison for sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman, a Washington, D.C., Superior Court judge said Friday.

Fabrizio had pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sex abuse and one count of blackmail in a deal first publicly detailed in July.

Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo said in a virtual hearing that a total 30-month sentence has been reduced to 12 months on the condition that Fabrizio complete a three-year supervised probation. He also must register as a sex offender for 10 years after he leaves prison.

Fabrizio was arrested in August 2019 and charged with raping and blackmailing a woman he met on a website for “sugar daddy” dating. He was later fired by the MPAA.

According to a police affidavit, after an initial consensual meeting in which he paid for sex, he threatened to tell the victim’s family, landlord and workplace if she refused to meet for sex again. Fabrizio sexually abused her after pressuring her to agree to a second encounter, the affidavit said.

Fabrizio's lawyer, Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney and a representative from the MPAA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. The DOJ's office in Washington, D.C., declined to comment beyond a press release.

Fabrizio was a senior partner and co-chair of Jenner & Block’s content, media and entertainment practice before joining the MPAA in 2013.

In a December 2021 order by the DC Bar citing the sex abuse and blackmail case, Fabrizio was suspended on an interim basis.

The case is United States vs. Fabrizio, Steven, Superior Court for the District of Columbia, No. 2019 CF1 010989.

For the defendant: Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney

For the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia: Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Taylor

