Ex N.Y. lieutenant governor taps Kramer Levin's Berke for defense

(Reuters) - Former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has hired a litigator who held prominent roles in two Trump impeachment trials to defend him as he faces bribery and fraud charges.

New York-based Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partner and litigation practice chair Barry Berke will represent Benjamin, according to a Monday filing in Manhattan federal court. Dani James, another New York-based partner who is co-chair of the firm's white collar defense and investigations practice, also entered an appearance.

The duo will replace two Goodwin Procter partners, James Gatta and William Harrington, who on Monday filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for Benjamin after the Kramer Levin lawyers entered the appearances. The Goodwin lawyers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the withdrawal.

Benjamin, New York's No. 2 official after Governor Kathy Hochul, resigned from the post April 12 after prosecutors alleged he directed state funds toward a real estate developer in exchange for campaign contributions. Benjamin pleaded not guilty to charges in a five-count indictment.

Berke worked on both Trump impeachment trials, as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in the first and chief impeachment counsel for the House impeachment managers in the second. His other clients have included former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in corruption investigations and SAC Capital's Michael Steinberg in an insider trading case.

In a statement Monday, Berke and James said they opted to represent Benjamin as they were "shocked and dismayed" at the "flimsy and unwarranted" charges against him.

"This case is an unprecedented attempt to criminally charge an upstanding state leader for routine fundraising and support of a non-profit providing needed resources to Harlem public schools," they said.

