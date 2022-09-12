Ex-Obama civil rights lawyer joins firm that represented Kavanaugh accuser

Summary

Summary Law firms Sharon McGowan joins Debra Katz's law firm Katz Banks Kumin

She was most recently chief strategy officer and legal director at Lambda Legal for five years

Firm represents Twitter whistleblower

(Reuters) - Sharon McGowan, the longtime legal director at LGBTQ+ civil rights organization Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund who left in June, has joined Washington law firm Katz Banks Kumin as a partner, the firm said Monday.

McGowan's partners at the whistleblower and employment rights firm include Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who represented Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The accusations and Kavanaugh's emotional and angry denials dominated news headlines ahead of his October 2018 confirmation.

The law firm currently represents Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, former security chief of Twitter Inc, who last month filed a whistleblower complaint claiming the social media company misled regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts. Twitter has labeled the complaint a "false narrative."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Zatko's allegations will be a part of Elon Musk's countersuit against the company over his bid to get out of his $44 billion acquisition of the company.

McGowan said she is looking forward to taking on a broad range of work at the firm. She previously served in senior roles in former President Barack Obama's administration, including in the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division as principal deputy appellate section chief, and in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

Earlier in her career she worked with the LGBT and AIDS Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

She served for nearly five years as chief strategy officer and legal director at Lambda Legal, which didn't immediately comment. The organization said in June that Jennifer Pizer would step in as acting chief legal officer while it searched for a permanent replacement.

Katz co-founded her law firm, which last month changed its name from Katz, Marshall & Banks, in 2006. Her clients include Dr. Rick Bright, a former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services official who said in a whistleblower complaint that former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bright reached a settlement with the government last year.

Read more:

Obama lawyers move fast to join fight against Trump

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.