Ex-prosecutor in Chandra Levy case fights proposed bar license penalty

Susan Levy of Modesto, California, holds a portrait of her daughter Chandra as she talks to the press before the start of the "Vigil of Hope" march for families of missing persons and homicide victims in Modesto on April 26, 2003. REUTERS/Susan Ragan

(Reuters) - The former federal prosecutor who handled the Chandra Levy murder case in Washington, D.C., is contesting a recommended 90-day suspension of her law license over claims that she withheld evidence in the prosecution of the man accused of killing the federal intern in 2001.

Amanda Haines, who was a veteran assistant U.S. attorney, denied in a filing on Monday before the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility that she committed misconduct in the prosecution of Ingmar Guandique. Guandique was convicted at trial, but prosecutors in 2016 subsequently abandoned their case amid questions about the reliability of a key government witness.

No other person has been charged in Levy's killing, which gripped Washington after it was revealed then-California Democratic congressman Gary Condit had an extramarital affair with Levy. The authorities cleared Condit.

An attorney ethics panel in February concluded Haines, who has since retired from the law, withheld information from Guandique's defense lawyers about a witness' prior interaction with law enforcement. The panel report separately recommended the dismissal of an ethics claim against one of Haines' colleagues, Fernando Campoamor-Sánchez, now a lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"There is not a single piece of evidence, in the thousands of pages in the records, suggesting that Haines suppressed anything intentionally," Haines' lawyers, Sarah Fink and Justin Dillon of KaiserDillon, said in Monday's filing. They added: "At worst, Haines made a mistake. What she did not do was intentionally suppress evidence."

A U.S. Justice Department professional responsibility investigation did not recommend any discipline against Haines and Campoamor-Sánchez.

Fink said in a statement on Tuesday that "Ms. Haines is innocent of these charges, and we continue to believe that the truth will eventually prevail."

Haines did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The head of the D.C. bar's disciplinary office, Hamilton Fox III, declined to comment. His office had sought a six-month suspension against Haines and is expected to file its brief noting its exceptions to the committee's February report.

"Prosecutors, like every other lawyer, should put their licenses on the line when they engage in dubious conduct, such as deciding to withhold exculpatory information from the defense," Fox said in an earlier filing. "They should fear doing so."

The D.C. professional responsibility board will weigh arguments before making a recommendation to the D.C. Court of Appeals, the highest local court in Washington, D.C., and which administers attorney discipline.

The case is In the Matter of Amanda Haines, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, No. 2016-D261.

