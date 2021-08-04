Ex-prosecutor, Reed Smith hiring partner jump to Chicago's Riley Safer

A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Summary

Summary Law firms Five-year-old Schiff Hardin spinoff growing again after losing one of its first partners The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Chicago-based Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila is beefing up its ranks after losing one of its earliest partners last week.

The 85-lawyer firm, which spun off from Schiff Hardin in 2016, on Monday welcomed two new partners – Keyonn Pope, who was the hiring partner for Reed Smith's Chicago office, and Georgia Alexakis, former deputy chief of appeals for the Chicago U.S. attorney's office's criminal division.

Pope said there was "something attractive about a firm that might not be as set in its ways," noting that RSHC had been around for a handful of years, not decades or more than a century like other law firms in the Chicago market.

Alexakis, who practiced at the Kirkland & Ellis litigation-only spinoff Bartlit Beck before joining the U.S. attorney's office in 2013, echoed that sentiment. RSHC's nimbleness "really resonated with me," she said.

Joining Pope and Alexakis in moving to the firm are counsel Monique Howery, from Reed Smith, and associate Brendan Gerdes, from Katten Muchin Rosenman.

The hires come days after Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer brought on Valarie Hays, one of the 22 Schiff Hardin partners who broke away to form RSHC five years ago, to lead its white collar defense and investigations practice in Chicago.

Hays being plucked by Arnold & Porter "does speak highly of RSHC and the way in which the legal community views the lawyers here," Alexakis said.

Law firms have been busily stocking up on their rosters of former federal prosecutors since the change in U.S. administrations. Winston & Strawn added former Des Moines U.S. attorney Marc Krickbaum last week, while Husch Blackwell tapped Gregg Sofer, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Alexakis will be a part of RSHC's government enforcement, investigations and white collar criminal defense practice. With her addition, the firm now boasts five former federal prosecutors.

Over the course of her nine-year career at the U.S. attorney's office, Alexakis helped prosecute former Chicago police officer Marco Proano, who was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2017 for firing 16 shots into a car full of teenagers.

She also prosecuted one-time Democratic U.S. congressman Mel Reynolds, who was sentenced to six months in prison in May 2018 for failing to file federal income tax returns.

A commercial litigator, Pope represents companies in patent and trademark litigation. He also handles other kinds of commercial disputes for a list of clients that includes the estate of jazz musician Thelonious Monk. Pope said most of his clients, including the Monk estate, are joining him at RSHC.

Read more:

Arnold & Porter taps partner to helm new Chicago white collar practice

Ex-Illinois congressman sentenced to prison on tax charges

Chicago police officer charged with shooting at car full of teens