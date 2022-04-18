Ex-prosecutor returns to Paul Weiss after resigning over Trump probe

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Mark Pomerantz spent 20 years at Paul Weiss before heading to the Manhattan district attorney's office

(Reuters) - A former Manhattan prosecutor, who until late February led a criminal probe into business practices of ex president Donald Trump, has rejoined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the firm confirmed on Monday.

Mark Pomerantz, who will be of counsel in the firm’s litigation department, resigned from his prosecutor role in February after he said District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicated that he had doubts about continuing the investigation of Trump and pursuing charges against him.

Pomerantz said not further probing Trump was “a grave failure of justice” in his letter, first published by the New York Times. Pomerantz said in the letter that Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations.”

Another prosecutor leading the investigation, Carey Dunne, resigned the same day as Pomerantz.

A spokesperson from Bragg's office didn't immediately respond to a requests for comment Monday on the status of the probe. Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, also did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

At the time of Pomerantz's departure, Fischetti said he believed the case was over.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger was tapped to handle the probe after Pomerantz and Dunne's departures.

A civil investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization is also currently underway, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The former president has previously denied wrongdoing and said the state and city investigations were politically motivated.

Pomerantz joined Paul Weiss as a partner in 2000 and transitioned to of counsel in 2013, the firm said. He took a leave of absence in 2021 when he became a special assistant district attorney under Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr, who recently moved to law firm Baker McKenzie.

According to Paul Weiss, Pomerantz represents large companies in government investigations, often involving the financial services industry.

