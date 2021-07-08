Ex-prosecutor who oversaw Epstein, Bannon cases joins McDermott

Signage is seen at the legal offices of the law firm McDermott Will & Emery in New York City, New York, U.S., May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Edward Diskant joins firm as a partner

(Reuters) - The former Manhattan federal prosecutor who supervised criminal cases against Trump adviser Steve Bannon and deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein has joined McDermott Will & Emery as a partner.

Edward Diskant, who goes by Ted, said on Thursday that he's excited to help the firm build its white-collar practice group in New York, where he spent nine years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

He is currently the only alumnus of the office working at McDermott, an international law firm headquartered in Chicago.

The firm is on a hiring spree, having brought in 35 partners from other firms this year, nine of whom are litigators.

"It's a real opportunity and one that I am really excited about," he said.

A Yale Law School graduate who practiced briefly as an associate at Lankler Siffert & Wohl, Diskant became an assistant U.S. attorney in 2012.

In 2016, he joined the office's public corruption unit and handled a series of high-profile cases, including the prosecution of former Adidas executive James Gatto on bribery charges. Gatto has said he will appeal his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Diskant said that while the U.S. Attorney's office handles high-profile cases the same way it would any other, cases that draw media attention can serve to highlight larger issues.

He cited the case charging Epstein with sex trafficking underage girls between 2002 and 2005. Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, died of suicide while in jail.

"I certainly hope that our ability to bring the case against Epstein brought some measure of comfort to his victims," and empowers other victims of sexual violence to contact law enforcement, he said.

Diskant became chief of the unit in March 2019, the same month that it charged attorney Michael Avenatti with a scheme to extort millions of dollars from athletic wear company Nike.

Avenatti was convicted at trial last year and sentenced on Thursday to 2-1/2 years in prison. His lawyer has said he will appeal.

Months after Diskant took the helm, his unit charged Epstein, and arrested two associates of former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on campaign finance charges. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

Diskant declined to comment on the investigation into Giuliani himself, beyond saying that he thinks highly of Rebekah Donaleski, the attorney leading the probe.

The public corruption unit also handled the case accusing Bannon of defrauding donors who contributed to a "Build the Wall" campaign. The charges were dismissed against Bannon after Trump pardoned him, but the case continues against three others who have pleaded not guilty.

Diskant is excited to leverage his experience defending clients, particularly in light of the fact that the Biden administration recently deemed fighting corruption "at home and abroad" to be a core national security interest.

Along with a continued focus on policing overseas bribery under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Diskant expects authorities to focus on Wall Street and accounting firms.

