Ex-Quinn Emanuel clients strike back in legal fee fight

(Reuters) - Members of a wealthy and politically connected Honduran family are trying to turn the tables on Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan after it claimed they failed to pay $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees, calling the law firm's legal efforts a "shake down."

Patricia, Carlos and Cesar Rosenthal, the children of former Honduran vice president Jaime Rosenthal Oliva, who died in 2019 while at-large on U.S. money-laundering charges, filed countersuits against Quinn Emanuel in Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday.

Quinn Emanuel's ongoing lawsuit against them, first filed in 2019, is a "public pleading full of irrelevant attorney-client privileged information regarding the Rosenthal Family as a shake down to force these individual to pay legal fees they don’t owe," the Rosenthals said in their countersuits.

In the filings, the Rosenthals alleged claims of fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of contract against the firm. A Quinn Emanuel spokesperson said in a statement that the allegations are false.

"This is pure gamesmanship aimed at settling a lawsuit for legal fees that the defendants owe us," the spokesperson said.

Quinn Emanuel claims it was never fully paid for its work defending members of the Rosenthal-Hidalgo family after they were targeted by the U.S. government for alleged connections to the Honduran drug-trafficking ring known as Cachiros.

But in their countersuits, the Rosenthals asserted they and the businesses they own never signed retainer agreements with Quinn Emanuel. The only family members who did sign retainers were their father, Jaime Rosenthal Oliva, and their brother, Yani Benjamin Rosenthal Hidalgo.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan indicted Jaime Rosenthal Oliva and Yani Rosenthal Hidalgo on money laundering charges in 2015. Quinn Emanuel said its work helped avoid a longer sentence for Yani Rosenthal Hidalgo, who was eventually convicted and sentenced to 36 months in U.S. prison. Jaime Rosenthal Oliva remained at-large on the money-laundering charges until his death in 2019.

The firm also said its work for the Rosenthal-Hidalgos stopped other family-controlled entities from being sanctioned by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and got one removed from the sanctions list.

But the Rosenthals allege that Yani Rosenthal Hidalgo was needlessly kept on the sanctions list for more than two years because a Quinn Emanuel attorney accidentally sent OFAC an email that "bad mouthed OFAC with expletives." The email led to OFAC removing Quinn Emanuel as Yani Rosenthal Hidalgo's lawyers, the countersuits said.

Quinn Emanuel's 2019 lawsuit names as defendants Patricia, Carlos and Cesar Rosenthal and multiple companies they controlled, including Bus-Comm Inc, Cable Color SA de CV, Crediflash LLC, Fondo de Inversiones SA, and Prestadito de Costa Rica SA.

Patricia, Carlos and Cesar Rosenthal, as well as Cabel Color, Fondo de Inversiones and Prestadito de Costa Rica, filed their own separate countersuits on Monday. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP v. Rosenthal-Hidalgo, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01331

For Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan: Meghan McCaffrey of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Adela Patricia Rosenthal-Hidalgo, Cable Color, Carlos Jose Rosenthal Hidalgo, Cesar Augusto Rosenthal Hidalgo, Fondo de Inversiones and Prestadito de Costa Rica: David Harris of the Law Office of David S. Harris

For Bus-Comm Inc: Jose Teurbe-Tolon of Xander Law Group; and Victor Rocha of the Law Offices of Victor E. Rocha

For Crediflash: Jose Teurbe-Tolon of Xander Law Group; Victor Rocha of the Law Offices of Victor E. Rocha; and Luis Fernandez of the Law Offices of Luis Fernandez

