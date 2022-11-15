Ex-Saul Ewing paralegal accused of embezzling $600,000 asks for plea deal

Companies

(Reuters) - A paralegal accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr's bankruptcy estate accounts has asked for a plea agreement from the Chicago U.S. attorney's office.

Becky Louise Sutton, 66, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of embezzlement and wire fraud in May. But on Friday, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman that Sutton requested "a proposed plea agreement from the government."

Prosecutors said they would need time to draft a plea deal "and to determine whether this matter may be resolved pretrial." Feinerman on Monday ordered prosecutors and Sutton to report back to him by Jan. 12.

Sutton's attorney, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky Law, declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Sutton siphoned $682,980 from the firm's bankruptcy estate accounts that was meant for creditors and transferred the money to her personal credit card, bank and PayPal accounts, as well as her mortgage and student loan accounts.

In her role as a paralegal, Sutton assisted a law firm partner with work on Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases from 2009 to 2018, according to the indictment.

The indictment did not name the partner or the firm, but a Saul Ewing spokesperson confirmed her former position there. The firm said earlier that it had cooperated with law enforcement "and ensured that any impacted client did not suffer any losses."

The case is USA v. Becky Louise Sutton, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cr-00234.

For USA: Assistant U.S. Attorney Kartik Raman

For Sutton: Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky Law

