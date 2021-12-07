Ex-Tesla, Impossible Foods lawyer takes top legal job at robot farming startup

Summary

(Reuters) - Myra Pasek, who was the second in-house lawyer hired by Tesla Inc's Elon Musk and the first general counsel for Impossible Foods Inc, is taking on a new startup assignment, joining Silicon Valley-based robotic farming company Iron Ox Inc as general counsel.

Pasek is the first lawyer to join Iron Ox’s leadership team and will report directly to CEO Brandon Alexander, the company said Tuesday. She most recently spent three years as general counsel for Ouster Inc, which makes lidar sensors for self-driving cars and went public this year through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

"I've always been attracted to companies that are going to have a significant climate impact," Pasek said, adding that for her latest move she had explicitly sought out company like Iron Ox that could make the “biggest impact” in climate change.

Iron Ox, which says it uses robotics and artificial intelligence technology to grow greenhouse produce more sustainably, raised $50 million in a funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures in September, bringing the company’s total funding up to $98 million.

Prior to joining Ouster, Pasek served as general counsel for meat alternative maker Impossible Foods for about a half-decade and spent another five years at Tesla, where she had also briefly led the electric car company’s European, Middle Eastern and African public relations.

Earlier in her career, Pasek practiced at law firms Latham & Watkins, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and K&L Gates. She also worked at Affymetrix Inc as associate general counsel for two years.

