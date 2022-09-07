Ex-Texas Supreme Court justice who challenged Paxton joins Houston firm

Summary

(Reuters) - Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice who lost the Republican primary to serve as Texas attorney general this year, has joined midsize Houston law firm Wright Close & Barger as a partner, the firm said Wednesday.

She will be a member of the 31-attorney trial firm’s appellate practice and will assume her role on Sept. 12. Guzman comes to the firm from Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, which she joined last year after leaving the bench.

Guzman, who was a judge in Texas for more than 20 years and was the first Latina judge to be appointed to Texas’ Supreme Court, lost the March Texas primary to Republican incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, who bested another primary challenger, George P. Bush, in a runoff.

She said she was drawn to Wright Close & Barger by the caliber of the firm's appellate work.

"I've known three of the partners at Wright Close & Barger since my days on the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston. And really just was so pleased that they reached out and asked me to join their firm," she said.

A representative from Chamberlain Hrdlicka did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Guzman’s departure.

Guzman was a member of the committee formed by the Texas House of Representatives to investigate the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May. The committee released a report in July that found systemic failures and poor leadership contributed to the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at the hands of the 18-year-old gunman.

