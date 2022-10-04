Ex-top White House lawyer Remus lands at D.C. law firm Covington















(Reuters) - Dana Remus, who recently left her role as U.S. President Joe Biden's top lawyer, has joined Covington & Burling as a Washington, D.C.-based partner, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Remus, who served as assistant to the president and White House counsel until July, was part of the team that guided the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She worked on a range of issues including those involving national security, COVID-19 pandemic response, domestic policy and racial justice and equity, Washington-founded Covington said. She also helped Biden appoint a diverse slate of federal judges, the 1,100-lawyer firm said.

Remus previously served as general counsel for Biden's presidential campaign and in the administration of President Barack Obama as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel for ethics. She later worked as general counsel of the Obama Foundation, the firm said.

"It is a rare and unique opportunity to bring a senior and highly respected government lawyer to the firm, and we could not do better than Dana," Covington chair Doug Gibson said in a statement.

Remus was replaced in the White House counsel role by her deputy, Stuart Delery.

Two other Biden White House lawyers, deputy counsels Danielle Conley and Jonathan Su, joined law firm Latham & Watkins on Monday.

Stacey Grigsby, a deputy counsel in the White House since this summer, previously practiced at Covington. She reported receiving more than $2.3 million in compensation at the firm since the start of 2021, according to an ethics form.

Remus joins several practices at Covington, including congressional investigations, white collar defense, public policy, and election and political law.

