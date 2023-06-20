Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary trial over election scheme

Law Firms O'Melveny & Myers LLP Follow

(Reuters) - Donald Trump's former personal lawyer John Eastman pushed false fraud claims and conspired to overturn Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, California attorney regulators said at the start of a disciplinary trial on Tuesday.

The State Bar of California is seeking to strip Eastman of his law license for his involvement in Trump's attempts to undo Biden's election win.

Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University in California, drafted legal memos suggesting then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to accept electoral votes from several swing states when Congress convened to certify the 2020 vote count. Pence rebuffed his arguments, saying he did not have legal authority.

Eastman's strategy was "completely unsupported by historical precedent or law, and contrary to our values as a nation," state bar prosecutor Duncan Carling said during opening arguments on Tuesday.

"He was fully aware in real time that his plan was damaging the nation," Carling said.

Eastman faces 11 counts of ethics violations, including misleading courts and making false public statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

His attorney Randall Miller said during Tuesday's proceeding that Eastman's legal theories were viable, tenable and put forward in good faith.

"He was not there to steal the election or invent ways to make President Trump the winner if in fact he lost," Miller said. He later added: "Lawyers get to argue debatable issues, which is what Dr. Eastman did."

Eastman also represented Trump in a long-shot lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to invalidate votes in four states where Trump had falsely claimed evidence of widespread voter fraud.

He repeated election fraud claims at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, after which Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed the congressional certification of the election.

The disciplinary trial, which started Tuesday before Judge Yvette Roland in California State Bar Court, is expected to last two weeks.

Roland will file her disciplinary recommendation after the trial. The California Supreme Court has final say on all disciplinary matters for lawyers licensed by the state bar.

The state bar is expected to call Eastman to testify on Tuesday. Other expected state bar witnesses include Greg Jacob, an O'Melveny & Myers partner who served as Pence's legal counsel from 2020 to 2021. Jacob is expected to testify on Wednesday.

Eastman's expected witnesses include people who have claimed anomalies in the vote totals in the states Biden won. Roland on Tuesday blocked Eastman from calling a certified public accountant who did not begin examining voter data until 2021.

The accountant's "40 years of experience has nothing to do with the experience of analysis of raw voter data, does it?" Roland said.

Reporting by David Thomas















