Ex-Trump WH counsel Cipollone opens DC office for a LA boutique

White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives at the U.S. Senate to represent President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington. January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Summary Pat Cipollone and 4 other former Trump officials are joining law firm

Browne George Ross said it is changing its name to Ellis George Cipollone

Cipollone helped defend Trump in first impeachment trial

(Reuters) - Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who helped lead the defense of former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, has joined a Los Angeles-based litigation boutique.

Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis on Thursday announced that Cipollone has joined as a name partner and will launch an office for the firm in Washington, D.C. with a group of other Trump administration alums and partners from Sidley Austin and Williams & Connolly.

The firm said it will change its name to Ellis George Cipollone.

Joining Cipollone in the firm's D.C. office are four other former Trump administration officials: deputy White House counsels Pat Philbin and Kate Todd, U.S. ambassador to Mexico Chris Landau, and senior adviser to the counsel to the president Liz Horning.

Philbin and Todd have joined Browne George Ross as partners, alongside former Sidley partner Richard Klinger and former Williams & Connolly partner Katherine Petti. Landau has joined the firm as of counsel while Horning will be a non-attorney senior adviser for communications strategy.

"Each is at the very highest level of practice. Each has earned a reputation for uncompromised integrity. And each has exceptional judgment," Browne George Ross partner Eric George said in a statement. "We have created a special, unique firm, and I couldn’t be more proud."

Cipollone was a litigation partner at Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, where he handled cases ranging from class action suits to regulatory disputes involving federal agencies, before he was tapped by Trump to replace then-outgoing White House Donald McGahn in 2018.

After Cipollone joined the administration, his former firm shortened its name to Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner. It had no immediate comment Thursday on Cipollone's move to a new firm.

Read More:

Trump considering D.C. litigator to replace White House counsel McGahn