Ex-Twitter lawyer joins 'cultivated meat' maker Upside as legal chief

Aug 3 (Reuters) - California-based lab-grown meat company Upside Foods said Thursday that it has hired Sean Edgett, a former general counsel at Twitter, as its chief legal officer.

Edgett left Twitter, now called X, in October after more than 10 years in several roles on the company's legal team.

CEO Elon Musk pushed out top Twitter executives, including Edgett and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company in October.

Edgett joins Upside less than two months after the company received final U.S. Department of Agriculture approval in June to sell lab-grown meat, also known as "cultivated" meat, allowing for the country's first-ever sales of the product. Good Meat, another company, also received USDA approval.

Upside made its first consumer sale of cultivated chicken last month.

"Being a part of UPSIDE Foods is an incredible opportunity to help build an innovative and sustainable food system," Edgett said in a statement.

Nair Flores, Upside's former vice president of legal, joined The Every Company, which makes animal-free egg proteins, earlier this year at senior vice president and head of legal.

Prior to joining Twitter in 2012, Edgett was the legal director at data storage company NetApp and worked at law firms including Latham & Watkins.

Other former Twitter lawyers that were fired or resigned have found new jobs at other companies. Former chief privacy officer Damien Kieran joined photo sharing app-maker BeReal as its general counsel in February.

Upside on Thursday also promoted its senior vice president of research and development, Dr. Kevin Kayser, to chief scientific officer.

Reporting by Sara Merken

