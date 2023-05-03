Ex-U.S. prosecutor opposes sanction recommended in misconduct case against him

Summary Ethics board in Ohio recommended six-month license suspension for inappropriate remarks to legal intern

(Reuters) - A former longtime U.S. prosecutor in Ohio who admitted to making unwanted sexual comments at work to a law school intern asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject an ethics board's recommended sanction of a six-month attorney license suspension.

Mark Bennett, who was an assistant U.S. attorney in Cleveland and Akron for more than a decade, objected to a report from the Board of Professional Conduct in April that said a six-month penalty was justified for "open and notorious" unprofessional behavior.

The filing from Bennett argued that a six-month suspension that is "fully stayed" — allowing him to remain a member of the bar without interruption — was appropriate punishment for sexual innuendo that Bennett said he thought was mutual "joking and banter."

The Ohio Supreme Court weighs attorney discipline and is expected to hear arguments in Bennett's case. No hearing date has been set.

A lawyer for Bennett, Richard Koblentz, declined to comment on Wednesday. Bennett, who resigned in 2020 amid a U.S. Justice Department investigation of workplace misconduct, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel backed Bennett's argument for a stayed licensed suspension at an earlier stage in the case. The disciplinary office and Bennett's lawyer said in a joint filing in December that Bennett's behavior was inappropriate but "does not rise to the same level as conduct where the court imposed actual suspensions."

The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Bennett was a federal prosecutor from 2007 to 2020, in a career that involved prosecuting street crime and white-collar offenses. At the time of his resignation, Bennett was assigned to a national security unit.

The former legal intern, whose name was redacted in court files, was 24 when she first worked in the same U.S. attorney's office where Bennett was employed. She told investigators she worried about the harm to her career if she reported Bennett's misconduct.

During her internship, Bennett asked her to send him nude photos, discussed his marital sex life, and suggested he could be the intern's sexual partner, according to the ethics complaint.

Bennett "now recognizes and has freely admitted that his conduct was unprofessional and inappropriate," his court filing said.

His attorney contends that the Ohio Supreme Court's comparative prior precedents justify a punishment of a stayed six-month license suspension.

After his resignation, Bennett became a solo practitioner focused on business litigation, criminal defense and other matters since leaving government service.

The case is Disciplinary Counsel v. Mark S. Bennett, Ohio Supreme Court, No. 2023-0471.

For Disciplinary Counsel: Joseph Caligiuri and Matthew Kanai

For Bennett: Richard Koblentz of Koblentz, Penvose & Froning

